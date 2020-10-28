Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) PT Lowered to $35.00

Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) had its price target reduced by CIBC from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 96.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MLFNF. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from $35.50 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Maple Leaf Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS MLFNF traded down $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.84. The stock had a trading volume of 7,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,310. Maple Leaf Foods has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $24.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.12.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc operates as a consumer protein company. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork, poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Lightlife, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, and Swift.

