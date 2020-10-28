Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MA. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at $213,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 60.2% during the third quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 14.1% during the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.86, for a total value of $10,109,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,697,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,843,073,888.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,210,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 215,567 shares of company stock valued at $71,292,644. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MA stock opened at $317.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $317.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $367.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $336.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.31.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.97.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

