MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) PT Lowered to $3.00

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at TD Securities from $3.25 to $3.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 69.63% from the stock’s current price.

MEGEF has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.25 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MEG Energy from $4.75 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.33.

OTCMKTS MEGEF traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $1.77. The company had a trading volume of 79,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,666. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average of $2.45. MEG Energy has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $6.14.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

