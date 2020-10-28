Megacoin (MEC) Market Cap Reaches $259,172.63

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. One Megacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Megacoin has a total market cap of $259,172.63 and $8.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Megacoin has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.86 or 0.00422711 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00009681 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000013 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003372 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00003554 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin (CRYPTO:MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,224,956 coins. Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Megacoin

Megacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

