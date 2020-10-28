Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc. updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.91-6.01 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $5.91-6.01 EPS.

Shares of MRK traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.41. 206,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,607,021. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.55. The company has a market capitalization of $197.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.14.

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $861,643.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $20,360,651.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,221,318.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 280,529 shares of company stock worth $22,761,633 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Recommended Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.