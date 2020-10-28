Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,888 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $10,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $102,394,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.9% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 75,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after buying an additional 8,048 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 61,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% in the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 30,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,337.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,639 shares in the company, valued at $8,125,560.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,529 shares of company stock valued at $22,761,633 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.34. The stock had a trading volume of 161,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,607,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRK. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.14.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

