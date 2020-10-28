Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 117.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,150 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 74,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,340,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Shares of TLT traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.07. The stock had a trading volume of 266,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,776,192. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $134.45 and a 1-year high of $179.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.59.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.