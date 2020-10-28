Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,394,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.9% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 75,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after buying an additional 8,048 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 61,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% during the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 30,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.46. 151,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,607,021. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $92.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.90 and its 200-day moving average is $80.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $1,539,337.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,639 shares in the company, valued at $8,125,560.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 280,529 shares of company stock valued at $22,761,633. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

