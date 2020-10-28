MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) PT Raised to $65.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MSM. Stephens started coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.25.

Shares of MSM traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.49. 2,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,529. MSC Industrial Direct has a one year low of $44.93 and a one year high of $79.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.64 and a 200 day moving average of $65.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.89.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $747.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSM. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter worth $32,670,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter valued at $20,021,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 47.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 740,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,921,000 after purchasing an additional 238,746 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter valued at $12,333,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 365.4% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 199,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,529,000 after purchasing an additional 156,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

