Nana Mensah Sells 1,000 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Stock

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total transaction of $95,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180 shares in the company, valued at $17,112.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:DRI traded down $4.13 on Wednesday, reaching $91.71. The stock had a trading volume of 44,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804,509. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.86. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $124.01.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.51. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.34%.

DRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Wedbush cut shares of Darden Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $355,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $865,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 160,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,727,000 after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 134,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,308,000 after purchasing an additional 18,651 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

