National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $64.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “National Health Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which invests in income producing health care properties primarily in the long-term care industry. The company provides current income for distribution to stockholders through investments in health care related facilities, including long-term care facilities, acute care hospitals, medical office buildings, retirement centers and assisted living facilities. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on NHI. TheStreet raised National Health Investors from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine downgraded National Health Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Health Investors presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE NHI opened at $55.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.75. National Health Investors has a twelve month low of $31.37 and a twelve month high of $91.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.13. The company has a current ratio of 13.20, a quick ratio of 13.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.44). National Health Investors had a net margin of 57.44% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $84.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that National Health Investors will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.102 per share. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the first quarter worth $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in National Health Investors during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the second quarter worth about $220,000. 68.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

