National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 86.34% from the stock’s previous close.

NOV has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on National Oilwell Varco from $13.50 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered National Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Cowen increased their target price on National Oilwell Varco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on National Oilwell Varco in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of National Oilwell Varco in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.78.

Shares of NOV stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.05. 137,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,881,133. National Oilwell Varco has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.89.

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. National Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 35.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Oilwell Varco will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in National Oilwell Varco in the second quarter worth about $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Oilwell Varco during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 202.6% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,890 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 205.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 28.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,831 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

National Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

