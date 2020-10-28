National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) PT Lowered to $12.00

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $13.50 to $12.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 49.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NOV. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of National Oilwell Varco in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on National Oilwell Varco from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on National Oilwell Varco in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Cowen upped their target price on National Oilwell Varco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on National Oilwell Varco from $11.40 to $11.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. National Oilwell Varco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.78.

NOV stock traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $8.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,881,133. National Oilwell Varco has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $25.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. National Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 35.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Oilwell Varco will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in National Oilwell Varco during the second quarter worth $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in National Oilwell Varco during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in National Oilwell Varco by 202.6% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,890 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in National Oilwell Varco by 205.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in National Oilwell Varco by 28.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,831 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

