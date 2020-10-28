National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company is focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self-storage properties primarily in the United States. National Storage Affiliates Trust is based in Houston, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NSA. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a hold rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.56.

NSA stock opened at $34.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 380.15 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.95. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $19.34 and a 52-week high of $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.28). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $104.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 88.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,144,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,095,000 after acquiring an additional 779,794 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,701,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,071,000 after buying an additional 18,451 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,255,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,348,000 after buying an additional 283,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 795,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,809,000 after buying an additional 12,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 556.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 617,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,709,000 after acquiring an additional 523,818 shares in the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 784 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.2 million rentable square feet.

