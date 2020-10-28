NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $125.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.23 million. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NEO traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,835. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.74. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -793.40 and a beta of 0.80. NeoGenomics has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $44.58.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on NeoGenomics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. CIBC raised NeoGenomics to an “outperformer” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.71.

In related news, Director Bruce K. Crowther sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $85,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,513.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Bruce K. Crowther sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $291,738.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,369.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 538,006 shares of company stock valued at $20,157,671 in the last 90 days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

