Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $131.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nestle is the world’s #1 food company and the world leader in coffee (Nescafe), mineral water (Perrier), and ophthalmology products. Among its more than 8,500 products are Alpo dog food, Baby Ruth and Butterfinger candy bars, Carnation evaporated and condensed milk, Coffee-Mate coffee creamer, Kix breakfast cereals, Nestle Quik chocolate drink mix, Stouffer’s frozen dinners, and Toll House morsels. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Shares of NSRGY opened at $116.56 on Friday. Nestlé has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $122.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.00. The firm has a market cap of $335.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSRGY. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new position in Nestlé during the 2nd quarter worth $92,838,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in Nestlé during the 3rd quarter worth $50,115,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nestlé by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,914,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,725,000 after acquiring an additional 139,668 shares during the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Nestlé by 12,515.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 63,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after acquiring an additional 63,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nestlé in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,277,000. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nestlé Company Profile

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

