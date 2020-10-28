Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $72.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank. The company provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals primarily in northeast and central Wisconsin and the upper peninsula of Michigan. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set an equal weight rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCBS opened at $61.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.31. Nicolet Bankshares has a twelve month low of $45.33 and a twelve month high of $75.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.85.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.32. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Eric James Witczak sold 2,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $139,393.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Bruce Atwell sold 3,000 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $180,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,177 shares of company stock worth $378,673. 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCBS. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 8.4% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 915,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,163,000 after buying an additional 70,724 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 5.7% in the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 4.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 5.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 4.2% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 41,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.88% of the company’s stock.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

