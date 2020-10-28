NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stake Trimmed by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,228 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. NIKE comprises 2.2% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $12,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,474,337 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $287,467,000 after purchasing an additional 754,963 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NIKE by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,528,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,698,534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256,195 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its position in shares of NIKE by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 1,160,381 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $96,010,000 after purchasing an additional 290,011 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,930 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its position in shares of NIKE by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 46,376 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NKE traded down $4.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $123.46. The company had a trading volume of 170,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,721,346. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $200.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.48, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $131.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $918,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $489,776.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 785,649 shares of company stock valued at $97,741,803 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NKE. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Rowe increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.03.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.