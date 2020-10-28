Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

NKRKY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a research report on Monday, August 24th.

Shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,093. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.26. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $16.51.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $298.01 million for the quarter.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Company Profile

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Russia, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer and winter tires for cars and vans.

