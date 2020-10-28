Norris Perne & French LLP MI Acquires 9,755 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,755 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 83,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 10,590 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 20,334 shares during the period. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 325,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,633,000 after buying an additional 119,842 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 129,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after buying an additional 24,720 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $39.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.25. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $44.67.

