Norris Perne & French LLP MI Boosts Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,717 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 2.2% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $20,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 197,558,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,277,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,965 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,343,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,098,570,000 after buying an additional 849,474 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,381,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,356,000 after buying an additional 8,699,890 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,957,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,015,000 after buying an additional 41,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,598,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,241,000 after buying an additional 892,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $1,539,337.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,639 shares in the company, valued at $8,125,560.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $861,643.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,529 shares of company stock valued at $22,761,633 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.14.

NYSE:MRK opened at $77.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

