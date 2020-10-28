Norris Perne & French LLP MI Buys 150 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $247,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,365,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,330 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,136,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,459,000 after purchasing an additional 661,043 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.6% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 30,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PM opened at $71.33 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $90.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.24. The firm has a market cap of $111.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine cut Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.91.

In other Philip Morris International news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $5,829,750.00. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

