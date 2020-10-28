Norris Perne & French LLP MI Decreases Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,769 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 29,529 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in NIKE were worth $12,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at $384,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 8.8% in the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 35,300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at $6,769,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 8.7% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock opened at $125.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $131.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.01. The company has a market capitalization of $200.92 billion, a PE ratio of 76.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NKE. Raymond James raised their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. BTIG Research raised their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $126.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.03.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,043 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $489,776.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total transaction of $1,424,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 785,649 shares of company stock worth $97,741,803. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

