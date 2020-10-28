Norris Perne & French LLP MI Grows Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,785 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,111 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI owned approximately 0.06% of Akamai Technologies worth $11,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 211.9% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 262 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 229.6% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $99.80 on Wednesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.18 and a 1 year high of $120.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.73. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.33. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 17.82%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 2,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $300,203.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,885 shares in the company, valued at $422,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total value of $371,004.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,541.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,720 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AKAM shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

