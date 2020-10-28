Norris Perne & French LLP MI Has $1.21 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 49.0% during the second quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 38.9% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of XOM opened at $31.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.78. The firm has a market cap of $138.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $73.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. MKM Partners started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.