Norris Perne & French LLP MI Has $21.61 Million Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lowered its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Ecolab makes up about 2.3% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $21,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 18.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 443,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,497,000 after buying an additional 70,292 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 3.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,440,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,680,000 after acquiring an additional 51,003 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its holdings in Ecolab by 1.7% during the second quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 32,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its holdings in Ecolab by 7.4% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 530,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,617,000 after acquiring an additional 36,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 10.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.62.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $189.77 on Wednesday. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.60 and a fifty-two week high of $231.36. The company has a market cap of $54.16 billion, a PE ratio of -64.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $201.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.09.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total value of $1,169,059.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,066,197.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

