Norris Perne & French LLP MI Has $629,000 Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 18.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 12.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 10.3% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $36.64 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $51.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $69.08 billion, a PE ratio of -71.48, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.34.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 109.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

