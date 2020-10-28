Norris Perne & French LLP MI Increases Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BlackRock by 2.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,187,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $962,549,000 after purchasing an additional 43,802 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 42.8% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 119,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,763,000 after acquiring an additional 35,956 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 253.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 77,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,272,000 after acquiring an additional 55,860 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.4% in the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 870 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.0% in the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 18,560 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,099,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $614.53 on Wednesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.98 and a 52-week high of $666.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $585.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $552.53. The firm has a market cap of $93.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.23.
In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total transaction of $209,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLK. Citigroup increased their price objective on BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $635.42.
BlackRock Company Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.