Norris Perne & French LLP MI Increases Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BlackRock by 2.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,187,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $962,549,000 after purchasing an additional 43,802 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 42.8% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 119,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,763,000 after acquiring an additional 35,956 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 253.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 77,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,272,000 after acquiring an additional 55,860 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.4% in the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 870 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.0% in the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 18,560 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,099,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $614.53 on Wednesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.98 and a 52-week high of $666.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $585.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $552.53. The firm has a market cap of $93.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.23.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.06 EPS for the current year.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total transaction of $209,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLK. Citigroup increased their price objective on BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $635.42.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

