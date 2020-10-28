Norris Perne & French LLP MI Raises Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Amgen were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Amgen by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,358,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,942,796,000 after buying an additional 3,911,383 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,729,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,493,360,000 after buying an additional 2,267,217 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Amgen by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,263,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,472,598,000 after buying an additional 501,592 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,262,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $320,827,000 after buying an additional 391,069 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 147.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 645,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $152,240,000 after buying an additional 384,997 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $220.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.05 and a 12-month high of $264.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $241.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.18.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $286.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.42.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total transaction of $241,020.00. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

