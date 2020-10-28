Norris Perne & French LLP MI Sells 1,150 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. CNB Bank boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 143.6% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $61.73 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $70.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.53 and a 200 day moving average of $61.69.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

