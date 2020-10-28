Norris Perne & French LLP MI Grows Holdings in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its position in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,462 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $12,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald's by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 3,927 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $219.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $165.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.49. McDonald's Co. has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $231.91.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that McDonald's Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio is 63.78%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on McDonald's from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on McDonald's from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. TheStreet cut McDonald's from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on McDonald's from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on McDonald's from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.00.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

