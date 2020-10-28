nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “nVent Electric plc provider of electrical connection and protection solutions which design, manufacture, market, install and service that connect and protect equipment, buildings and critical processes. The company’s operating segments consists of Enclosures, Thermal Management and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. nVent Electric plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

NVT has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded nVent Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.29.

NVT stock opened at $18.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.43. nVent Electric has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $28.75.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.07 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.33%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in nVent Electric by 936.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 4,651 shares in the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

