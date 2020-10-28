NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Hedeker Wealth LLC

Hedeker Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 3.0% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 256.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $21.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $514.11. 196,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,963,624. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $180.68 and a 12-month high of $589.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $330.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.51, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $525.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $417.80.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.77, for a total value of $5,137,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,503,504.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 49,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.51, for a total value of $27,524,949.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,654 shares of company stock valued at $110,671,595 in the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $392.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Benchmark upgraded NVIDIA to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $518.64.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

