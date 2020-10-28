NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Given New $132.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 3.30% from the stock’s previous close.

NXPI has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $111.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.88.

Shares of NXPI stock traded down $5.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.78. 43,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,385,118. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $58.41 and a 12 month high of $145.15. The company has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,829.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.64.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 19.47%. Equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,665 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 11,885 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 12,793 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

