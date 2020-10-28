Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th.

Shares of Oak Ridge Financial Services stock opened at $11.28 on Wednesday. Oak Ridge Financial Services has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $16.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.61 million, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.32.

Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.39 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Oak Ridge Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

About Oak Ridge Financial Services

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; overdrafts; auto, home equity, mortgage, business term, and business SBA loans; business lines of credit; credit cards; and online and mobile banking products and services.

