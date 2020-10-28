Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Posts Earnings Results

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Omnicell had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.42%.

Shares of Omnicell stock traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.57. The stock had a trading volume of 26,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,079. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.83. Omnicell has a 12-month low of $54.24 and a 12-month high of $94.85.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OMCL. Benchmark raised their price objective on Omnicell from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Omnicell from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Omnicell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.57.

In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $105,014.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at $11,410,221.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

