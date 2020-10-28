Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Releases Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) updated its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.72-0.77 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $238-244 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $236.36 million.Omnicell also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.35-2.40 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OMCL. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Omnicell from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Omnicell from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Omnicell from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicell currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.57.

NASDAQ OMCL traded up $2.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.80. 20,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,079. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.30. Omnicell has a 12-month low of $54.24 and a 12-month high of $94.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.70, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.83.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.29. Omnicell had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 9.21%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicell will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Omnicell news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $105,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at $11,410,221.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

