Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stake Lessened by Hedeker Wealth LLC

Hedeker Wealth LLC cut its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,289 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,293 shares during the period. Oracle makes up approximately 1.8% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 2.2% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 9,817 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in Oracle by 2.8% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,039 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 13.8% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its holdings in Oracle by 0.5% during the third quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 42,486 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.99. The stock had a trading volume of 343,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,436,916. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $62.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

In other news, CAO W Corey West sold 5,359 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $327,970.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 115,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,038,367.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $6,856,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,673 shares of company stock worth $7,906,167 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ORCL. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Oracle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.68.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

