Pamp Network (PAMP) Price Down 14% This Week

Pamp Network (CURRENCY:PAMP) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. Pamp Network has a total market capitalization of $494,227.32 and approximately $839,456.00 worth of Pamp Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pamp Network has traded 14% lower against the US dollar. One Pamp Network token can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00001538 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00031869 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006211 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007568 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00004666 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $543.03 or 0.04109435 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00028430 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.08 or 0.00250345 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pamp Network Profile

Pamp Network (CRYPTO:PAMP) is a token. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2020. Pamp Network’s total supply is 3,083,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,431,244 tokens. Pamp Network’s official website is pamp.network . Pamp Network’s official Twitter account is @PampNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pamp Network

Pamp Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pamp Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pamp Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pamp Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

