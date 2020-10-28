Papa John's International (NASDAQ:PZZA) PT Lowered to $98.00

Papa John's International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $114.00 to $98.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PZZA. Stephens raised their price objective on Papa John's International from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Papa John's International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 11th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Papa John's International from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Papa John's International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Papa John's International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.69. 10,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,295. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.04. Papa John's International has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $102.25.

Papa John's International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $460.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.47 million. Papa John's International had a negative return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Papa John's International will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Papa John's International news, VP Steven R. Coke sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total value of $266,915.00. Also, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 19,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $1,906,338.54. 17.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Papa John's International by 36.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,203,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,378,000 after purchasing an additional 862,838 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Papa John's International by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 279,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,181,000 after purchasing an additional 96,507 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Papa John's International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,512,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Papa John's International by 1,368.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 99,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,784,000 after buying an additional 92,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stormborn Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Papa John's International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,147,000.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

