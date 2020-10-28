Premier, Inc. (PINC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on December 15th

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th.

Shares of PINC traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.99. The stock had a trading volume of 702 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,873. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.72 and its 200 day moving average is $33.14. Premier has a 12-month low of $27.11 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.18.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.03). Premier had a negative return on equity of 475.26% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $342.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Premier’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Premier from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Premier from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.45.

In other news, Director William E. Mayer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $127,200.00. Also, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $54,364.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,368.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

