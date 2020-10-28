ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Shares Gap Up to $19.07

Shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.07, but opened at $20.65. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $21.98, with a volume of 926,215 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savior LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,993,000. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,639,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 66.7% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $430,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $421,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

