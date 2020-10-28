ProShares UltraShort Industrials (NYSEARCA:SIJ) Shares Gap Up to $6.91

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Industrials (NYSEARCA:SIJ) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.91, but opened at $7.51. ProShares UltraShort Industrials shares last traded at $7.39, with a volume of 700 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.81.

About ProShares UltraShort Industrials (NYSEARCA:SIJ)

ProShares UltraShort Industrials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrial industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include building materials, heavy construction, factory equipment, heavy machinery, industrial services, pollution control, containers and packaging, industrial diversified, air freight, marine transportation, railroads, trucking, land transportation equipment, shipbuilding, transportation services, advanced industrial equipment, electric components and equipment, and aerospace.

