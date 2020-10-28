QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Hedeker Wealth LLC

Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,523 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for about 1.6% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $3.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.92. 185,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,063,531. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $132.42. The firm has a market cap of $142.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.13, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 8,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $991,578.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 20,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total transaction of $2,681,218.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,628,341.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,720 shares of company stock valued at $5,348,451. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.12.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

