Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,318 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Xilinx during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Xilinx by 34.5% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Xilinx by 57.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 382 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XLNX traded down $4.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.88. 116,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,253,352. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.68 and a 12-month high of $130.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.02, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.42.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.37%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Xilinx from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Xilinx from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered Xilinx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Xilinx from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.14.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 2,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $311,996.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,003.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

