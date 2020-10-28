Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,975,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,385,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,050 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,569,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,526 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 1,938,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $377,026,000 after purchasing an additional 31,575 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 53.9% during the second quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 8,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BABA. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.83.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $9.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $307.88. 204,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,600,340. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $288.34 and its 200 day moving average is $245.67. The stock has a market cap of $858.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $169.95 and a 12 month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. The business had revenue of $153.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

