Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 53,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 20,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 8,766 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VIG stock traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.34. 49,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,654,807. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $135.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.02.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.