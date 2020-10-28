Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Acquired by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RY. AXA increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 534,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,925,000 after buying an additional 61,700 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,586,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,133,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,397,000 after purchasing an additional 56,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 245.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 9,226 shares in the last quarter. 40.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on RY. TD Securities upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Fundamental Research started coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $89.93 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.79.

NYSE:RY traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,105. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.65 and a 200-day moving average of $68.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $49.55 and a 52-week high of $82.74.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 17.78%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 48.43%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, loans, investment products, payments, international trade, and business advice services. This segment offers financial products and services through branches, automated teller machines, and mobile sales network.

