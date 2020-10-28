Sage Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,085,000. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 6,580 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 82,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,334,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter.

IWD stock traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,623,380. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.11 and a fifty-two week high of $138.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.64.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

