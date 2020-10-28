Sage Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,025 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 2.3% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $14,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 115.6% in the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.15. The company had a trading volume of 131,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,539,847. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $85.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.88.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

